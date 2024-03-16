Top
Fire hits Tolichowki petrol pump

DC Correspondent
16 March 2024 3:18 AM GMT
A fire broke out at a petrol bunk located in Salarjung Colony, Towlichowki (ANI)
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a petrol bunk located in Salarjung Colony, Towlichowki, at about 8.30 pm on Friday. The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am on Saturday. 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire. There are no casualties, said Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad district Fire officer

The cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit and authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. The loss of property is estimated at Rs.10 crore.

Traffic was diverted to facilitate fire service operations. Two motorists were injured when they skid on the wet road.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
