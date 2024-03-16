Fire hits Tolichowki petrol pump

A fire broke out at a petrol bunk located in Salarjung Colony, Towlichowki, at about 8.30 pm on Friday. The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am on Saturday. 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire. There are no casualties, said Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad district Fire officerThe cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit and authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. The loss of property is estimated at Rs.10 crore.Traffic was diverted to facilitate fire service operations. Two motorists were injured when they skid on the wet road.