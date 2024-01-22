Top
Fire Breaks Out in Madhapur Police; No Casualties Reported

DC Correspondent
22 Jan 2024 5:45 PM GMT
Sources said that the fire was caused by embers from crackers which fell on the gas cylinders. (Image by Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out in Madhapur police station following the leak of cooking gas from some cylinders stored behind the building at about 7.30 pm on Monday. Police personnel left the building and called the fire brigade which doused the fire.

Sources said that the fire was caused by embers from crackers which fell on the gas cylinders. There were no casualties. Some furniture was burnt, said SFO Fazal.


DC Correspondent
