Hyderabad: There are quite a few professions wherein employees and workers are exposed to heat from all sides in harsh summers. It has been horrendous for them this year as temperatures in the city are hovering over 44 degrees. But to the bread-earners employed in workshops and near furnaces, it is business as usual. They have no other option as they have to run their respective families.

For instance, the situation is quite arduous at Bholakpur in Musheerabad. It is full of welding and fabrication units. The life of every worker is at perennial risk, more so during summers.

“The conditions are harsh but what to do After all, we chose this livelihood. We have no complaints. Our focus is on delivering the work on time,” said Abdul Rehman, a welder.

The surroundings of Ilchiguda and the areas behind Indira Park are a hub for the painting and denting of vehicles. The workshops are basically in open spaces or tin sheds and the workers have to bear the brunt.

Mohammed Ikrar, a denting and painting worker, said “I came to this city from Jaipur last month. Although the climate here is too harsh, I have noticed that workers don’t complain and keep working.”

J.T. Prem Kumar said, “I am in this market for the past 12 years. This is one of the busiest areas in the city when it comes to painting and denting works. This year the temperatures are extremely high. The market is busy and work contracts have to be delivered on time.”

Mohammed Junaid, who was working in the open plot of a workshop without any shade, said “The working hours are from 9 am to 6 pm. Each worker is paid up to Rs 500 per day. Whatever the conditions, we are happy that we have work. We have to take care of our families.”

Ravi Kumar, who was denting a car door, said “We are drinking a lot of water. As the temperatures are harsh, we are getting tired soon. Yet, most of the workers do not complain.”