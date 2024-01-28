Explosion Claims Lives at Licensed Cracker Manufacturing Unit in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Three people lost their lives in a powerful explosion at a licensed cracker manufacturing unit situated in Belthangady Taluk on Sunday evening. The unit was located in Kukkedy village, approximately 50 km from Mangaluru. Two individuals succumbed to the blast on the spot, while a third victim lost his life while on the way to the hospital.

Although additional details about the victims are awaited, the three deceased have been identified as Chetan (24) of Hassan, Verghese (62), and Swami (60) from Kerala. According to the police, the unit held a valid license until May 2024. Investigations by on-site officials are underway to determine the cause of the incident. It has been reported that around nine individuals were present in the unit at the time of the blast, which occurred at approximately 5.30 pm. The sound of the explosion was audible within a 3 km radius. Police, fire, and revenue department officials rushed to the spot.



