Experts, Survivors Call for Early Screening to Beat Cancer

HYDERABAD: While there were mixed reactions to Poonam Pandey’s publicity stunt of faking her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer, experts, on the occasion of World Cancer Day that is observed on February 4, nevertheless said that awareness is the need of the hour.

Citing an increasing number of cancer cases, experts said that awareness and early screening are key to beating the deadly disease. They also urged people to support cancer patients by donating hair and providing other support.

Are Rahul, a private employee, said he donated his long 30-inch hair for the cause. “Usually, people grow their hair and donate it in a temple, but I wanted to do it for a better cause. It was a great feeling.”

Meghana, an architect, said, “When I saw the suffering of people who lose their hair during chemotherapy, I tonsured and gave hair to a patient. These small acts will also help those suffering.”

Survivors also agreed on the need for screening.

Ananadapally Suryanarayana, a cancer survivor, said: “Initially, I ignored the symptoms due to lack of awareness but in 2020, I was diagnosed with the third stage of cancer. After radiation and then surgery, I am totally cured. My advice is for people to take things seriously and reach out to the physician over any symptom.”

Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, a robotic surgical oncologist with a private hospital in Hitec City, said, “Screening for cancer is done for the people who are normal, without any symptom. Most common in women are breast and cervical cancer; for both of them, it has been proven screening tests that reduces mortality.”

He said, “Women over 40 years of age are advised to go for a mammography once a year. Similarly, for cervical cancer, a simple screening test called PAPSMEAR helps in early detection. For men, a simple serum PSA test helps detect prostate cancer, while self-examination helps detect oral, testicular and skin cancers.”

He warned the public to opt for a healthy lifestyle and give up tobacco use, excessive use of alcohol and maintain the right body weight, which would mainly reduce cancer risk.

“Physical activity is the simplest and easiest strategy to prevent cancer. There is also vaccine is available for cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer,” he said.

In the run-up to World Cancer Day, Apollo Cancer Hospital in the city installed a ‘victory bell’, as a symbol to honour the strength and triumph of cancer survivors.