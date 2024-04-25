Excise Officials Tighten Vigil against MCC Violators

Hyderabad: The excise department has prepared an action plan to work in tandem with the police and revenue departments to implement the model code of conduct and ensure smooth conduct of the May 13 parliamentary polls in the state. The department has launched a toll-free 18004252523 to receive complaints.

The department is keeping a close watch on the movement of liquor from distilleries to TSBCL (TS Beverage Corporation Limited) and then to retail outlets. They are also taking steps against ingenious methods that candidates use, like issuing coupons, which are convertible into liquor bottles.

Since March 16, when the MCC came into effect, the department has booked 5,539 cases seized 28,044 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor or gudumba, and arrested 1,923 persons. It has also destroyed 18.6 lakh litres of fermented jaggery wash and seized 1.37 kg of jaggery.

Around 13,079 habitual gudumba offenders were bound over with bonds ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs one lakh. They booked 103 cases, arrested 65 persons, and seized 1,710 litres of non-duty paid liquor as of Wednesday.

Those running belt shops have so far had 2,171 cases filed on them and 2,057 people arrested. Around 10,294 litres of liquor and 8,806 litres of beer have been seized. Ninety-three vehicles have also been taken over and 465 persons running belt shops have been bound over.

The department booked 1,267 cases against those selling illegal toddy and arrested 118 persons. Nearly 5,27,400 litres of toddy was destroyed and 180 kg of chloral hydrate used as adulterant was seized.