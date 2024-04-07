Eluru Temple Theft: Fake Devotee Steals Golden Mangala Sutra

Kakinada: In a shocking incident, a man posing as a devotee stole the gold Mangala Sutra from the idol of Goddess Soubhagya Lakshmi at a temple in Eluru's Satrampadu area on Sunday. The act was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Eluru Three Town Circle inspector D. Venkateswara Rao reported that the theft occurred while the priest offered blessings to other devotees. The suspect entered the temple unnoticed and stole seven sovereigns worth of gold from the idol.

Authorities have identified the suspect. Eluru district superintendent of police D. Mary Prashanti has formed special teams to apprehend him. The Eluru Three Town police have registered a case.