Elephant Herd Create Havoc Near Tirumala

Tirupati: A herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc in the early hours of Sunday in the forest area near Paruveta Mandapam, located about 5 km from the temple town of Tirumala.

The herd was first sighted roaming near Paruveta Mandapam on the road to Papavinasanam Theertham. They trampled parts of the Srigandham plantation in the area and also ruined sections of the protective fencing set up by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) around the plantation. After crossing the Papavinasanam road used by devotees to access the Papavinasanam Theertham, the herd reached the other side of the forest."

No pilgrims were allowed on the Papavinasanam road at the time, preventing any interactions with the elephants. As a precautionary measure, forest officials have implemented strategies to deter elephants from approaching Tirumala in the future.