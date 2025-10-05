Electrum Portfolio Managers Appoints Tejas Gutka as Fund Manager

Mumbai: Electrum Portfolio Managers, a boutique asset management firm specializing in Indian equities, today announced the appointment of Tejas Gutka as a Fund Manager. His addition to the team will enhance the firm's investment capabilities and support its commitment to a research-driven, client-centric approach.

Tejas brings over 19 years of experience in fund management and equity research. He joins Electrum from Tata Mutual Fund, where he managed diversified equity portfolios. Previously, as Head of Equity at Tamohara Investment Managers, he led the investment team and was responsible for the firm's flagship small-cap portfolio. Tejas is a value-conscious growth investor, which aligns well with Electrum’s Growth-At-A-Reasonable-Price (GARP) philosophy.

"We are very pleased to have Tejas join us. His diverse experience adds depth to our investment team. This strategic addition to the team reflects our ongoing effort to strengthen our investment process and provide outstanding service to our clients." said Arpit Agrawal, Co-founder & CIO of Electrum Portfolio Managers.

On his appointment, Tejas Gutka said, “Electrum's strong research ethos and a genuine bottom-up approach is what attracted me. I look forward to working with this talented team to further refine our equity strategies and capitalize on India's growth story."

With this appointment, Electrum Portfolio Managers continues to build on its long-term vision of delivering differentiated investment outcomes through expertise, discipline, and deep market insight.