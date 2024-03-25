HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are likely to arrest some family members of BRS MLC K. Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED had raided the houses of her nephew Meka Sri Sharan Rao and sister-in-law Akila on March 23.

With Kavitha’s police custody coming to an end on Tuesday, the ED officials will produce her before the Rouse Avenue court and file a petition seeking two more days’ custody to question her along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It was reported that the officials focused on her financial activities and sources of income. They questioned her based on her nephew Sharan Rao's mobile data, suspecting that he had played a key role in transferring `100 crore to Delhi and handing over money to AAP leaders on her instructions. He is presently absconding.

Reportedly, she insisted that she had not indulged in any irregularities and registering a case against her was purely a political vendetta.

Earlier, the court directed that the ED custody of the accused shall be subject to the same terms and conditions regarding the interrogation at a place having CCTV cameras and preserving the footage. Kavitha may be permitted to meet her family members, including Dr Anil Kumar (husband), K.T. Rama Rao (brother), M. Manjula (sister-­in-­law), D. Aaditya (son), B. Nanitha (sister) and Sharath Chandra (PA) and advocate P. Mohith Rao.

Kavitha sought directions to the ED to allow her home-cooked food in order to enable her to have the medically prescribed diet, which the court permitted.