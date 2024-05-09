ED Files Case Against Former Regional Director of Municipal Administration in Rajahmundry

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad officials, filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Vuchula Rajendra Prasad, the then Regional Director cum Appellate Commissioner, Municipal Administration, Rajahmundry and his family members under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before the Special PMLA Court, Visakhapatnam. The Court has taken cognizance of the prosecution Complaint after finding that a prima-facie case has been made out under PMLA, 2002 against the accused.

ED initiated investigation based on FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Andhra Pradesh Police, Vijayawada under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Charge Sheet filed before Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Vijayawada, alleging that Vuchula Rajendra Prasad, being a public servant, had abused his official position and acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 2.22 Crore through illegal and corrupt means in his name and in the names of his family members during the period February 5, 1990, to May 12, 2015.

The investigation revealed that Vuchula Rajendra Prasad, being a public servant while working in different capacities under the Government of Andhra Pradesh, generated proceeds of crime of more than Rs 2.22 Crore by illegal means which was utilized in acquisition of movable/immovable properties including plots, gold and silver ornaments, vehicles in his name and his family members’ names which were disproportionate to his known source of income.



