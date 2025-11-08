Dr. Nageshwar Reddy Honoured with Ambuj Nath Bose Prize

Hyderabad: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, has been awarded the 2025 Ambuj Nath Bose Prize by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), London, in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the field of endoscopy.

The award was presented as part of the RCP’s annual Harveian Oration, a historic event established in 1656 by William Harvey to promote scientific excellence and innovation in medical research. The Ambuj Nath Bose Prize, instituted in 1954, honours outstanding research in a field chosen each year by the RCP Council.

Dr. Reddy’s achievement marks a significant milestone, as he becomes only the second Indian to receive this prestigious honour, following Dr. C. Gopalan in 1998.

The AIG Hospitals fraternity extended its congratulations to Professor Reddy, lauding his visionary leadership and continued efforts to advance medical innovation and inspire the global medical community.