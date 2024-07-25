Don’t forget lessons learnt by shedding blood, says CDS

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Thursday that the sacrifices of soldiers in the Kargil War will not go in vain and it will continue to inspire the future generations.

On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Jammu and Kashmir and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Kargil War, the CDS said there were lessons in the war for not only the military but for all those who deal with national security. He stressed that the lessons learnt by shedding blood must not be forgotten, the mistakes must not be repeated and the right lessons must be reinforced.

"It will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers but also the youth of the nation," said Gen Chauhan in his message.

Regarding the ongoing reforms in the armed forces, Gen, Chauhan underlined that the tri-services were on the threshold of a major reform, that range from organisational, structural, conceptual to cultural. "The underlying aim of these reforms is to improve fighting efficiency and keep the armed forces battle ready at all times. We must be prepared to shed the obsolete practices and adopt new ones. The shape and contour of reforms must reflect the uniqueness of the Indian environment and challenges," he said.

The CDS assured the citizens that the armed forces remained enthused with new energy as the nation steps into the Amrit Kaal and are determined to march in step with the rest of the country to make India ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Prime Minister on Friday will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project, virtually.

Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long twin-tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road to provide all weather connectivity to Leh.

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.