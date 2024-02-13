Dog Bites: Experts Preach Caution Over Rising Mercury

Hyderabad: Given the trend of increase in dog bite incidents each summer, experts with the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) said that increased temperatures this January led to 2,973 cases, an increase of over 400 cases from January 2023’s 2,580 cases.

Veterinary experts cautioned parents against leaving children without supervision in an area frequented by packs of stray dogs, and to keep water in bowls for dogs as evidenced by their irate behaviour under the harsh sun.

Dr Shiva Leela, director, Institute of Preventive, said, “Looking at the history sheet of cases, the stock of medicine will be ordered. The prescribed government hospital will treat the dog bite cases. Victims should not neglect the dog bite, which can be lethal if it turns into rabies. Government is making all efforts to make the state free of rabies.”

Dog bite cases:

2023:

Jan: 2,580

Feb: 2,475

March: 2,575

April: 2,642

May: 2,921

June: 2,575

July: 2,280

August: 2,322

Sept: 2,152

Oct: 2,607

Nov: 2,375

Dec: 2,785

2024:

Jan: 2,973