Doctors spread joy with Vijaya Akshintalu

Kakinada: Doctors from the Rangaraya Medical College Old Students Association (RaMCOSA) brought an auspicious touch to the "Ayodhya Rama" celebrations by distributing "Vijaya Akshintalu". Renowned physicians Dr G.S. Murthy, Dr Addala Satyanarayana Murthy, Dr Chitla Kiran, Dr Chakrapani, Dr Lakshmi Narayana, Dr Rajya Lakshmi, and others graced the event.

Dr Addala Satyanarayana Murthy, in his address, highlighted Lord Rama's exemplary lessons on leading a life filled with integrity and Dharma. He emphasized Rama's unwavering commitment to his father's promise, advocating that adhering to Rama's principles strengthens human relationships.















