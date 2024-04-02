District Child Protection Unit Halts Five Minor Marriages

Koppal: The marriage ceremonies of five minor girls, slated to be held at a temple in Jinnapura Tanda of Koppal taluk, were intercepted by the District Child Protection Unit.

The marriages of these minor girls were scheduled to be held on April 04 during the annual festival celebration of Sri Mariammadevi Temple in Jinnapur Tanda.

The action was taken after receiving a call from the child helpline. Manjula, the Anganwadi supervisor of Jinnapur Tanda, along with Pratibha Kashimath, Shivaleela Vannur of the district child protection unit, and police personnel swiftly responded.

Upon arrival at the girls' residence document verification revealed the ongoing marriage proceedings.

Among the girls, one was aged 17 years and 8 months, another 15 years old, a third 15 years and 11 months, the fourth 14 years and 7 months, and the fifth 17 years and 4 months.

The parents were told about the adverse consequences of child marriage and the girls were brought before the district child welfare committee, the district child protection officer stated.