Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Dharwad Observes Bandh in Solidarity for Neha Hiremath

In Other News
Gururaj A Paniyadi
22 April 2024 7:38 PM GMT
Dharwad Observes Bandh in Solidarity for Neha Hiremath
x
Commercial establishments and educational institutions unite to condemn tragic murder, demand swift justice. (PTI File Image/Representational)

DHARWAD: The call for a "bundh" by Anjuman-e-Islam in Dharwad received significant support on Monday, as various commercial establishments, including shops, garages, banks, and educational institutions, closed their doors until 3 pm to condemn the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath.

In a display of solidarity, besides the establishments affiliated with Anjuman, other organizations also joined in the voluntary gesture. Many of the establishments that participated in the "bundh" prominently featured 'Justice for Neha' stickers, strongly denouncing the incident.
Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi also staged a protest on Monday. Establishments in Anjuman Complex, Shah Bazar, and Noorani Market in Hubballi also participated in the "bundh."
Students from educational institutions also took part in the protest rally.
Speaking on the occasion, Anjuman-e-Islam Hubbali President AM Hindasgeri emphasized the urgency of the case, advocating for its swift adjudication in a fast-track court to ensure prompt justice for the victim and her family.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Anjuman-e-Islam Neha Hiremath murder 
India Southern States Karnataka Hubli-Dharwad 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X