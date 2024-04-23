Dharwad Observes Bandh in Solidarity for Neha Hiremath

DHARWAD: The call for a "bundh" by Anjuman-e-Islam in Dharwad received significant support on Monday, as various commercial establishments, including shops, garages, banks, and educational institutions, closed their doors until 3 pm to condemn the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath.

In a display of solidarity, besides the establishments affiliated with Anjuman, other organizations also joined in the voluntary gesture. Many of the establishments that participated in the "bundh" prominently featured 'Justice for Neha' stickers, strongly denouncing the incident.

Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi also staged a protest on Monday. Establishments in Anjuman Complex, Shah Bazar, and Noorani Market in Hubballi also participated in the "bundh."

Students from educational institutions also took part in the protest rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjuman-e-Islam Hubbali President AM Hindasgeri emphasized the urgency of the case, advocating for its swift adjudication in a fast-track court to ensure prompt justice for the victim and her family.



