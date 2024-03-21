Dharani Portal will Be Revamped: Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and I&PR minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the Congress will win seats in double digits in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections while the BRS would have to rest content with one or two, and denied charges of vendetta.

In an informal interaction with the media here on Thursday, he said, “The allegation that we are filing cases against BRS leaders out of vengeance is a false narrative. They are being filed against those who indulged in corruption. Our secular credentials are evidenced by the support we are getting from AIMIM. We are not forcing leaders from other parties to come and join us. It is a voluntary decision they are taking.”

On the issue of drying up of crops, Reddy blamed the BRS government’s lack of foresight vis-à-vis onset of summer.

On Kaleshwaram, he said, everybody knew who benefited from the project. “We are sticking to our stated agenda. We are trying to streamline the system that has gone haywire. Those responsible for the sinking of Medigadda barrage will not be spared.”

On the Dharani portal, he said it would be revamped and the registration department would be cleansed from inside out.

Srinivas Reddy said the government will finish disbursing Rythu Bandhu to farmers having up to five acres shortly. While accepting that there has been a delay in payment of salaries to government employees, he said that the issue would be resolved soon.

Ridiculing rumours of his purported relations with the BJP, he said “We will not hesitate to fight against the Centre to get our share of funds.” He urged journalists to approach media academy chairman K. Srinivas Reddy for a solution to their problems, including those pertaining to housing.