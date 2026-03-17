Delhi HC Directs Removal Of Content Linking Hardeep Puri's Daughter to Epstein

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed removal of social media content linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 24 hours. Justice Mini Pushkarna also restrained several users from publishing, circulating or disseminating such content on social media platforms in any manner.

The judge, who was hearing a lawsuit by Himayani Puri, clarified that if the social media users did not remove the posts, the platforms shall take down or block access to such content.

The court observed that Himayani Puri has a prima facie case in her favour and she will suffer irreparable injury if interim relief was not granted.

"Consequently, till the next date of hearing, the following directions are issued," the court said, while listing the case for further hearing in August.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the plaintiff, said she has a "global reputation" to protect as a finance professional and that the allegations against her were "completely false, reckless and malicious."

In her lawsuit seeking Rs 10 crore as damages and an order to restrain several entities from disseminating defamatory content, Himayani Puri said there was a "coordinated and malicious online campaign" to link her to Epstein and his crimes.

She also sought an unconditional apology and retraction from the defendant entities.

"Commencing on or around 22.02.2026, a series of false, misleading and defamatory posts, articles, videos and digital material were published, disseminated and amplified across social media and intermediary platforms including inter alia X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, digital news portals and other web-based publications," the plea said.

Himayani Puri asserted that she is an accomplished finance and investment professional, who is being targeted solely because she is the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister's daughter.

According to her lawsuit, the defendants disseminated "baseless imputations" that Himayani Puri maintained direct or indirect business, financial or personal network links with Epstein.

The allegations are entirely false, malicious and devoid of factual foundation, the plea said.

The Epstein files are thousands of pages of documents related to two criminal investigations into sex trafficking by Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, including travel logs, recordings, and emails, which have been a topic of conversation since Epstein died in custody in 2019.