Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of BRS MLC K. Kavitha in Corruption Case

NIZAMABAD: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC. K. Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, till May 7 in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor scam that is being probed by the CBI.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja, extended her custody after she was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of remand.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders appear to have disowned Kavitha, a former MP. Her pictures are missing in the campaign material of party candidate Bajireddy Govardhan. They are reportedly eager to avoid negativity in the campaign. She is currently an MLC elected in a bypoll to the Nizamabad local authorities Legislative Council seat.

Opponents argued that Kavitha had never felt Nizamabad was her ‘own’ constituency and she always treated the entire state as her constituency. During her stint as MP, Kavitha preferred to visit foreign countries, other states and entire Telangana districts, they recalled.

Meanwhile, some followers of Kavitha have joined the BJP and the Congress. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a BRS youth leader said. “We are not in a position to sustain any negativity due to Kavitha’s arrest.” She was once associated with the Bathukamma festival, he noted.