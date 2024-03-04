Degree student beaten to death by seven students in Bodhan

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old degree student was beaten to death by seven students, including a minor, in his room at a government hostel at Bodhan of Nizamabad district, according to reports reaching here on Monday. The deceased was identified as Venkat.

According to police, Venkat, who was staying in the hostel, had arguments with other students in connection with malpractice in the ongoing examinations. The minor boy, who is pursuing intermediate, noticed the incident and he informed his brother, who is also pursuing a degree course in the same college and staying in the hostel.

The students formed a group, and seven of them barged into Venkat's room where they thrashed him. The hostel staff noticed Venkat lying unconscious on the ground and shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint, the Bodhan police have registered a murder case against the seven students, who all have been detained.