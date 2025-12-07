 Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dedicates 125 BRO Projects To Nation

In Other News
7 Dec 2025 5:43 PM IST

Strategically significant projects in seven states

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dedicates 125 BRO Projects To Nation
x
These Border Roads Organisation projects are spread across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and seven states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram

Leh : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 125 newly completed projects of Border Roads Organisation to the nation from Leh on Sunday, calling them a "vivid example" of government's commitment to bolstering India's border infrastructure.

These strategically significant projects -- built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and spread across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and seven states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram -- consisted of 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous works.

The event marked the largest single-day and highest-value inauguration in the history of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

( Source : PTI )
Border Roads Organisation leh defence minister Rajnath Singh 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X