Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Dedicates 125 BRO Projects To Nation

Leh : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 125 newly completed projects of Border Roads Organisation to the nation from Leh on Sunday, calling them a "vivid example" of government's commitment to bolstering India's border infrastructure.

These strategically significant projects -- built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore and spread across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and seven states including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram -- consisted of 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous works.

The event marked the largest single-day and highest-value inauguration in the history of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).