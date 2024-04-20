Deathblow for Fish Sold in Small Bottles in Supermarkets

HYDERABAD: In a distressing revelation, fish are being confined to small bottles and sold in malls and supermarkets, with little regard for lives. Concerned citizens have raised alarm over the unethical treatment of fish on social media, highlighting the harsh conditions they are forced to endure.

These fish, specifically the betta species, are kept in tiny containers barely larger than their own bodies, and are deprived of the space needed for their natural movement and behaviour. The sellers put colourful pebbles in the bottles adding to the suffocation.

Despite growing awareness about animal welfare, the practice of selling fish kept in terrible conditions persists, driven by profit margins. These fish are imported from Thailand, and are sold in supermarkets and malls.

PETA Asia wrote an article in 2019, exposing the disturbing conditions of tens of thousands of betta fish in Thailand, which are confined to small sealed bottles with unclean water.

The article showed how the fish were kept out of water while being sorted, and then packed without any food and sent all over the world. PETA also said the company that supplies the betta fish to pet shops in India ships out at least 100,000 bottles per week, and up to 1,000 fish die before they even reach the distributors. Ramya, from Animal Protection Front, said “Fish have to live in a large environment with a steady supply of oxygen. Both these prerequisites are not seen in the bottles. It is cruel.” She said that each betta fish needs at least nine litres of flowing and clean water to lead a healthy life, while the bottle doesn’t even accommodate 500 millilitres of water. “It is extremely toxic for the fish to be stored and sold that way”, she added.





