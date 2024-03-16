DCA raids on medical shops in Bhupalpally

The TS Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided two different places in Bhupalpally and Bandlaguda and seized a Rs. 13 lakh worth medicines being stocked without permission.In Bhupalpally, the DCA-Warangal raided Sai Balaji Multi Speciality Hospital and found unauthorised stocking of a huge quantity of medicines for sale, together with physicians samples. DCA officials seized medicines worth `11.83 lakh, TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said.In the second case, the DCA officials conducted raids on Shifa Hospital located at Mumtazbagh, Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, being run by one Ahmed, and found 20 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics and anti-ulcer drugs stocked at the premises without a permit. DCA officials seized the stock worth Rs.1.2 lakh.Kamalasan Reddy said that wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to those who stock and sell medicines without a licence are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.