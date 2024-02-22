The DCA during raids found shortcomings in the following blood banks.

Hyderabad: In a special drive, the TS Drugs Control Administration (DCA) found several shortcomings during surprise raids at 10 blood banks here since Wednesday. The shortcomings found in many of them included lapses in blood and blood component testing, lack of calibration of critical equipment, inadequate record maintenance, and selling at excessive prices, said TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy.

Show cause notices were issued to nine blood banks.

According to a press note, the inspections focused on screening and testing the blood collected from donors for transmissible diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis.

Additionally, officials verified the price structuring for whole blood and blood components like fresh frozen plasma (FFP), platelet concentrate, and packed red cells and whether as per the guidelines issued by the Centre in June 2022 and maintenance of storage conditions (temperature) for blood and components, among other regulatory requirements, Reddy said.

Blood banks must maintain accurate records of blood donations, screening and testing results, and inventory management, he said.

The DCA found that AVS Blood Centre and Vivekananda Blood Centre had failed to submit reconciliation to demonstrate that the 'testing kits' required to carry out tests for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, etc., were actually procured and used for blood bags. AVS Blood Centre had also not been maintaining records of screening and testing of blood collected for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and malaria.

Fresh frozen plasma (FFP) is to be sold at Rs 400 as per Central guidelines but Sri Balaji Blood Centre was collecting Rs 1,500 and Nandi Blood Centre Rs 1,400, Kamalasan Reddy said.

Platelet concentrate costing Rs 400 was being sold at Rs 1,200 at Navjeevan Blood Centre, Chaitanyapuri.

The cost of single donor platelets is capped at Rs 11,000, whereas Sri Balaji Blood Centre was collecting Rs 15,000 by citing processing fees. Data loggers connected to refrigerators and deep freezers to ensure temperature was not in working condition at Prathima Sai Blood Centre, where a medical officer, technician, and registered nurses were not available. Vivekananda Blood Centre did not have a technical supervisor on its rolls, the DCA said.

Surprise raids on blood banks will be intensified and stringent action shall be taken as per the law against the violators, Reddy said.

The DCA during raids found shortcomings in the following blood banks.

AVS Blood Centre, Lakdikapul.

Vivekananda Blood Centre, Mehdipatnam.

Sri Balaji Blood Centre, Nalgonda crossroads.

Nandi Blood Centre, Balanagar crossroads.

Navjeevan Blood Centre, Chaitanyapuri.

Prathima Sai Blood Centre, Old Lancer Lines, Secunderabad.

