DC Impact | GHMC Seeks RDO Report Over Illegal Constructions

HYDERABAD: GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose on Thursday wrote to the Secunderabad revenue divisional office (RDO) seeking clarity on Survey No. 129/68 (paiki) and Sy No. 129/52 in Vami Reddy Enclave Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.

Until the RDO replied, Rose said, GHMC town planning officials were to ensure that the construction activities were stopped. The clarification from the revenue department on the survey numbers and instructions to the offcials and were given following the news story published in Deccan Chronicle on Thursday about the illegal constructions in Vemireddy Enclave, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills that are being built in violation of status quo orders issued by the Supreme Court. Deccan Chronicle had reported that the building permissions were illegally obtained for a fictitious Survey No. 129/68 (paiki) whereas the constructions are taken up encroaching land in Sy No. 129/52 in Vemireddy Enclave, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills. The constructions are allegedly being carried out by A. Jeevan Reddy, former BRS MLA from Armoor, and V. Narasimha Reddy, who contested on party ticket from Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. The constructions are allegedly being carried out by A. Jeevan Reddy, former BRS MLA from Armoor, and V. Narasimha Reddy, who contested on party ticket from Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.

One of them is a two cellar-plus-ground floor-plus upper floors structure that is under construction. To raise the structure, Rs 2,87,56,248 had been paid towards the building permit fee with the commencement of construction date being October 19, 2023.The construction needs to be completed before April 19, 2026.

“The RDO needs to give clarification regarding the survey numbers. Until then, construction activity will not be allowed,” said GHMC commissioner.

Meanwhile, the GHMC said that in the last three months, 439 unauthorised constructions have been demolished and special task force (STF) at zonal level headed by the zonal commissioners were taking timely enforcement action, the corporation said.

The GHMC commissioner said buildings must be constructed only after obtaining valid permissions through the TS Building Permission Approval & Self Certification System (TS-bPASS).