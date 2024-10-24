Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall at 3 am; Coastal Districts Witness Heavy Rainfall

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall around 3 am on October 25, with heavy rains and strong winds already lashing Odisha’s coastal districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the cyclone's landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, with severe impacts anticipated.

By Thursday evening, the storm was located 100 km off the coast of Paradip, advancing at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour (km/h), according to IMD director general Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The cyclone has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds at its center reaching 95-105 km/h. The IMD has warned that winds could accelerate to 100-120 km/h as the cyclone approaches land, affecting districts such as Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

Several districts, including Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, and Mayurbhanj, have already experienced heavy rains and gusty winds, causing damage to trees and infrastructure. Coastal areas remain on high alert, with predictions of very heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25. The districts of Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Balasore, and Dhenkanal are also expected to face significant rainfall, leading to potential flooding and damage to crops and infrastructure.

Massive Evacuation Underway

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the state's cyclone preparedness. He announced that 1,653 villages are likely to be impacted and urged residents to relocate to cyclone shelters. So far, 3.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas, with special attention given to the evacuation of 3,000 pregnant women who have been moved to health centers for medical care.

“Our priority is the safety of every citizen. We are committed to ensuring zero casualties, and our teams are working tirelessly to complete evacuations before the cyclone makes landfall,” CM Majhi emphasized.

Rescue and Relief Efforts Intensified

To support evacuation and relief operations, 19 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 220 Fire Services teams have been deployed across the coastal districts. Additionally, 158 police platoons have been mobilized to maintain order and assist with evacuations.

In areas like Bhadrak, police had to intervene to relocate residents unwilling to leave their homes due to concerns over theft. The state government has deployed security personnel to patrol evacuated villages and prevent looting.

Preparedness for Potential Damage

The IMD has warned of possible damage to thatched and kutcha houses, power lines, and roads. Strong winds are likely to uproot trees, and flooding could impact escape routes in vulnerable areas. The agricultural sector is also at risk, with potential damage to banana, papaya, and horticulture crops due to inundation and wind. Authorities are preparing for localized flooding and disruption to traffic, especially in low-lying urban areas.

The CM assured citizens that rescue teams, including medical and veterinary staff, have been deployed at all cyclone shelters. “We are committed to providing the best care to all evacuees, especially the pregnant women who have been relocated for their safety,” Majhi said.

The government has also alerted marine and inland water transport operators to suspend operations, as the cyclone poses significant risks to small boats and trawlers. Riverine flooding in some areas is also anticipated.

As Cyclone Dana approaches, the state continues to brace for its impact, with every effort focused on minimizing damage and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

