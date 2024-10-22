 Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Cyclone Dana: 198 Trains Cancelled

In Other News
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
22 Oct 2024 3:51 PM GMT
Cyclone Dana: 198 Trains Cancelled
x
Railway station in Odisha's pilgrim city Puri which otherwise looks crowded everyday wore a deserted look after the state administration asked tourists and pilgrims to leave the city in view of the impending Cyclone Dana. Puri is located on the shores of Bay of Bengal. (Image by arrangement)

BHUBANESWAR: Due to the impending landfall of Cyclone Dana on October 24-25, 2024, a total of 198 trains—95 up and 103 down trains—have been canceled for October 23, 24, and 25. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued a bulletin outlining the cancellations, which include major trains such as the Howrah-Secunderabad Express, Shalimar-Puri Super Fast Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Express, and many others.

These cancellations affect various trains traveling to and from major hubs like Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai Central, and Howrah. The full list of cancelled trains provides details on specific routes and dates for both up and down directions.

This disruption is a preventive measure to ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure during the cyclone’s landfall. Passengers are advised to check for further updates and make alternative travel arrangements accordingly.

Here is the detailed list of cancelled trains:






( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Cyclone Dana Train Cancellations east coast railways 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick