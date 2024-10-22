Cyclone Dana: 198 Trains Cancelled

BHUBANESWAR: Due to the impending landfall of Cyclone Dana on October 24-25, 2024, a total of 198 trains—95 up and 103 down trains—have been canceled for October 23, 24, and 25. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued a bulletin outlining the cancellations, which include major trains such as the Howrah-Secunderabad Express, Shalimar-Puri Super Fast Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Express, and many others.

These cancellations affect various trains traveling to and from major hubs like Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai Central, and Howrah. The full list of cancelled trains provides details on specific routes and dates for both up and down directions.

This disruption is a preventive measure to ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure during the cyclone’s landfall. Passengers are advised to check for further updates and make alternative travel arrangements accordingly.