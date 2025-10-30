Customer Wins ₹30 Lakh in Bajaj Electronics’ Mega Festive Bumper Draw

Hyderabad: Bajaj Electronics, one of India’s leading electronics retailers, announced the winner of its mega festive bumper draw offering a cash prize of ₹30 lakh. The grand announcement was made by actress Sanchi Rai at a special event in Hyderabad.

The lucky winner, holding coupon number 250632064, walked away with the ₹30 lakh bumper prize under India’s Biggest Festive Offer. This festive season, Bajaj Electronics is also offering customers a chance to win cash prizes worth ₹1 crore and 30 Alto K10 cars.

Congratulating the winner, actress Sanchi Rai encouraged customers to continue shopping at Bajaj Electronics to win more exciting prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Karan Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Electronics, said, “Bajaj Electronics has achieved success because of the trust and love of our customers. The bumper draws are our way of expressing gratitude and giving back to them. We look forward to strengthening this relationship further.”

Bajaj Electronics, known for its strong customer relationships and satisfaction-driven approach, continues to be a preferred electronics retailer across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.