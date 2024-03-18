Court Permits Withdrawal of Writ Plea Against Zoroastrian Club

HYDERABAD: The two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar on Monday permitted the withdrawal of a writ appeal against Zoroastrian Club. Earlier, a single judge of the court had dismissed the writ plea filed by Keki Irani against the police and the management of the Zoroastrian Club. In the course of hearing the appeal, it was pointed out to the panel how multiple cases were filed by the writ appellant. The panel heard Shireen Sethna Baria, Counsel, appearing for Zoroastrian Club, who would point out that multiple litigations were initiated by the appellant. In the writ petition under appeal, it was contended by the appellants that the police were hand in glove with the club members and was interfering with their civil disputes. The club on the other hand pointed out multiple cases where the claim of the appellant was rejected. Counsel specifically drew attention of the court to the finding of the High Court which had observed that the petitioner is not a tenant of the property in question. The panel accordingly saw no reason to interfere with the order of the single judge imposing costs of `10,000 on the erring party. The panel then permitted the appellant, Irani, to withdraw the appeal rather than invite an order on merits.

Respond to protection of heritage buildings

The two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar on Monday granted one week’s time to the Municipal Corporation and the other authorities to respond on the construction of underground water pipelines near Golconda Fort. The authorities also granted time to respond on the issue of protection of ancient monuments. The panel was hearing a batch of PILs dealing with various aspects of heritage buildings. While in one writ petition, the court takes up a case related to multiple monuments and heritage buildings, one PIL is related to Asharafkhana masjid. Yet another writ plea dealt with the permission granted for the construction of villas close to the Golconda Fort by M/s. Aditya Homes. The panel wanted the government to respond to a relief requiring the construction of a compound wall around the heritage building to protect the same from encroachments.

Disciplinary proceedings pending criminal case stayed by HC

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Monday stayed disciplinary proceedings against a sub-inspector of police who is facing criminal charges of the same genre. The petitioner, Ahmed Pasha, challenged the action of the authorities in placing him under suspension though he was empanelled for promotion to the cadre of inspector and was on the verge of retirement. According to the petitioner, the criminal charges and the disciplinary proceedings are related to false cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the conduct of the disciplinary proceedings will hamper his defence.

HC rejects acting against senior IAS Officers

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL filed by advocate Pashyam Krishna Reddy questioning the allotment of 560 sq. yards of land at Jeedimetla Industrial Housing Complex in favour of an employee of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). The plea seeking prosecution and inquiry against two senior IAS officers B.P. Acharya and V.R. Meena was rejected. N. Naveen Kumar appearing for the beneficiary pointed out that there was nothing wrong with the allotment and that the allotment was made in accordance with the policy of APIIC. The plea of the petitioner that it was auction land was denied by the corporation. The corporation defended its action stating that the land was prone to encroachment and the allotment was based on the policy of the corporation. Though the plot was allotted at the rate of Rs 6,000 per sq. yard the panel required the beneficiary officer who at the relevant point was a law manager to pay the cost of the plot at an enhanced rate of Rs 12,000.

Disha Encounter: AG seeks time to state govt stand

Advocate General, A. Sudershan Reddy on Monday informed the High Court that the state government’s stance on the Justice Sirpurkar Commission Report would be communicated to the court. Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy who earlier heard in part counsels of the various police officers and revenue officials in connection with the Justice Sirpurkar Commission which, to the uninitiated was dealing with the encounter relating to the death of the accused in the Disha rape case. It was uniformly contended by a battery of senior counsels that all the findings of the Commission would have to go in view of the fact that they were recorded without notice to the petitioners. Even before the court started hearing, Justice Vijaysen Reddy wanted to know the stance of the state government in the changed political scenario.