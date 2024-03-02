Constituency level committees formed to mobilize public for Modi’s programme

ADILABAD: Assembly constituency-level committees have been formed and in-charges appointed to oversee arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Adilabad on March 4. State-level BJP leaders will camp here till the meeting is over.

Party leaders are trying to mobilise the public in large numbers for the event from the erstwhile Adilabad district.



The Indira Priya Darshini stadium ground has been finalised for the events of officials and party programmes in Adilabad town. The party has fixed targets for each mandal for public mobilizations for the PM’s programme.



Party sources said an invitation will be given to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to attend the PM’s programme in Adilabad.



Briefing about the PM’s programme, Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar said the people of Adilabad pinned a lot of hope on the PM visit and “expect that he might announce developmental projects for the district and clear the pending issues of the region.”



“The PM may announce sanction of the textile park to Adilabad since this was once the biggest cotton ginning and pressing market in Asia. The textile parks were taken to other places due to the negligence of the previous government,” he stated.

