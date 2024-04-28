Congress MLA opens Ambali Kendralu

Adilabad: Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao set up ‘Ambali Kendralu’, the community porridge centres, to quench the people's thirst to beat the sweltering weather conditions in the Mancherial district. The Centres were launched under the banner of the Kokkirala Raghupathi Rao Charitable Trust.

The centres were set up at IB Chowrasta, near the bus stand and vegetable market to offer the porridge to the motorists, pedestrians and shoppers in the town.

Trust secretary K. Satyapal and Congress leaders including town president Naresh, Rukmini, Municipal chairman Uppalaiah and others took part in the distribution of ambali to the people.