Congress Govt Will Present All Facts to Public on Phone Tapping: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Thursday that the state government will reveal all facts relating to illegal phone tapping during the BRS regime to people.

Bhatti said the previous BRS government infringed the right to privacy and liberty of people guaranteed by the Constitution by resorting to phone tapping. He said the Congress government successfully implemented five of the six guarantees promised to people during Assembly polls within 100 days of coming to power.

Speaking to media personnel at Tukkuguda, the venue of Congress's mega public meeting scheduled to be held on April 6, Bhatti said the BRS could not absolve itself of its responsibility of the heinous crime of phone tapping.

He said the communication network that should be used for the nation's security was shamelessly used by the BRS government for its vested interests. They exposed the nation's security to great risk by indulging in the indiscriminate phone tapping and stooped to the level of eavesdropping into the private conversations of individuals with their family members, listening and recording the phone calls made by businessmen, bureaucrats, Judges violating all norms and guidelines.

The deputy chief minister said the Congress government would take measures as per the law against those responsible for the damage and trauma, looting caused to various sections of people through phone tapping , he said.

The Congress's Jana Jatara meeting at Tukkuguda on April 6 will set the direction for the entire nation and it is set to become an historic public congregation, he opined and added that the AICC leadership will announce the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections from this meeting.

Rejecting the meaningless criticism of former Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao for blaming the Congress for the prevailing drought situation, he said the BRS government utterly failed to conserve water during the rains in June last year and irresponsibly released water downstream from Nagarjuna Sagar for a show-off.

“Water stored in Kaleshwaram had to be released due to the damaged barrages because of faulty construction and design of the mega project. Telangana was going through severe hardships solely because of the grave blunders committed by the BRS government,” he alleged.