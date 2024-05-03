Congress Fields Candidate with Similar Name to Confuse Voters, Says Konda

Hyderabad: The BJP candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha seat Konda Vishweshwar Reddy expressed dismay over the deteriorated use of harsh and abusive language by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during public discourses.

“The BRS used to be abusive of its opponents and the Central government. While Revanth Reddy in the initial days exemplified dignified discourse, he has unfortunately succumbed to employing abusive language towards the Centre and Prime Minister, which is not good for the development of Telangana,” the BJP candidate said.

Addressing a press conference at BJP state office in Nampally, Vishweshwar Reddy said Revanth Reddy was telling lies about the Central government’s contribution towards several sectors and listed the welfare activities of the BJP-led Narendra Modi government.

Vishweshwar Reddy said that the Congress government had promised Rs 2,500 pension to every woman, Rs 4,000 financial assistance for the unemployed, a bonus of Rs 500 on MSP to farmers, Rythu Bandhu of Rs 15,000 for every farmer, Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver But was adopting delaying techniques,” he said.

On the Centre's schemes, Vishweshwar Reddy said, “Many economically disadvantaged people are getting free 5 kg rice every month, the state farmers benefiting through MSP worth Rs 25,000 crores every year, getting subsidised urea, the sarpanches in gram panchayat are getting the funds directly from the Centre, many rural works are taken up under the employment guarantee scheme- MGNREGA, funds released for Rythu Vedika, burial grounds, etc.”

Charging that the Congress always played divide-and-rule politics, Vishwweshwar Reddy said that the Congress had ordered firing on separate Telangana agitators in 1960, which led to the death of 400 people. The Congress party's involvement in Operation Blue Star, where the Indian Army was deployed to attack Sikh militants in the Golden Temple, is a dark chapter in Indian history.

“The Congress had imposed a state of emergency in the country and altered the Constitution multiple times, yet, hypocritically the Congressmen now level accusations against the BJP of tampering with the constitution. The Congress leaders had humiliated Dr Ambedkar by getting him defeated twice in the Bombay elections. The BJP holds Dr. Ambedkar in the highest regard,

honoured him with the Bharat Ratna,” he pointed out.

The Congress had altered the reservation policy by providing Muslim reservation in Karnataka, which is against Ambedkar’s policy against communal reservation and the rulings of High courts, he said

Vishweshwar Reddy said the Congress candidate in Chevella is resorting to personal attacks, lacking substantive issues to engage in meaningful debate. He stooped to a new low by verbally attacking my deceased mother and my wife, Sangita Reddy, showcasing his disgraceful character.

“I am readily accessible to the people, with my residence gates always open, contrasting sharply with the locked gates and guarded security personnel at your residence. You're taking credit for the projects I secured for the constituency from the Central government, including the highway. From being a scamster, you have now resorted to deceit by fielding a candidate in my name Konda Vishweshwar Reddy against me, aiming to confuse voters and diminish my margin. Your actions betray your fear of the overwhelming support for me,” he said