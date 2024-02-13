CM Siddaramaiah Initiates Statewide Basavanna Portrait Affixing at Govt Offices

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released a portrait of the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna on Tuesday with the tagline "Cultural leader." He announced that on February 17, portraits of Basavanna would be affixed at all government offices across the state. It was declared last month that Basavanna would be honored as a "cultural leader," and attaching his portrait has become mandatory at all state government offices.

During the release function, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that affixing a portrait of Basavanna aims to encourage people to embrace his ideals and learn valuable lessons about promoting the message of social equality and ending hatred in society.On February 17, the Chief Minister mentioned that district in-charge ministers would affix the portrait of Basavanna at the district level, while MLAs would do the same at the taluk level.Siddaramaiah highlighted his government's efforts to bring about societal changes, citing the renaming of the Old Jail premises in Shivamogga city after Shivasharana Allamaprabhu. Additionally, he mentioned that the Women's University in Vijayapura has been named after Shivasharane Akka Mahadevi. The Chief Minister emphasised the ongoing relevance of the vachanas of Shiva Sharanas. He assured that there is no shortage of funds to organize programs related to Basavanna.