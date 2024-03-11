CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Yadadri

Hyderabad: Chief miniser Revanth Reddy on Monday offered prayers at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for the first time after it was renovated. The chief minister participated in Brahmotsavam of the temple in Yadadri Bhongir district. Revanth alongwith his wife Geetha also attended a special puja.



The chief minister will launch the Indiramma housing scheme, part of the Six Guarantees, at Bhadrachalam. In the first phase, 3,500 beneficiaries from each Assembly constituency would be given Rs 5 lakh each to build their houses.





Hon'ble CM Sri. A.Revanth Reddy will visit Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam https://t.co/RX0EDukcmX — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 11, 2024







