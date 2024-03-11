Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Yadadri

In Other News
DC Online team
11 March 2024 8:23 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-11 08:59:01.0)
CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Yadadri
x
Chief minister Revanth Reddy with his wife Geetha visits Yadadri temple
Hyderabad: Chief miniser Revanth Reddy on Monday offered prayers at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for the first time after it was renovated. The chief minister participated in Brahmotsavam of the temple in Yadadri Bhongir district. Revanth alongwith his wife Geetha also attended a special puja.

The chief minister will launch the Indiramma housing scheme, part of the Six Guarantees, at Bhadrachalam. In the first phase, 3,500 beneficiaries from each Assembly constituency would be given Rs 5 lakh each to build their houses.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CM Revanth Reddy Yadadri temple Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X