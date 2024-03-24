CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings on Holi

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended greetings to all Telangana people on the occasion of the Holi festival on Monday. The Chief Minister wished that everyone would celebrate the festival of colours, which symbolises love, affection, happiness, peace, and brotherhood, with great joy.

The CM appealed to people to celebrate the Holi festival by using natural colours in traditional methods. CM Revanth Reddy said that the fruits of welfare and development in the 'Praja Palana' in the new government will fill families' lives with full of shining colours.

The Chief Minister said that Holi, which also stands for the unity of people of all communities irrespective of caste and religion, will bring a change in the entire country. CM Revanth Reddy expressed the hope that a new democratic environment will soon emerge and render justice to all communities in accordance with their ambitions and aspirations in the country.



