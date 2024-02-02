CM Revanth Reddy Assures All Help to Kin of Indravelli Martyrs

ADILABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday met families of Indravelli martyrs and those injured in the police firing on April 20, 1981, and promised them all possible help.

They interacted with 15 families during which Revanth Reddy assured to develop Smruthi Vanam at the Indravelli martyrs memorial. He said that their sacrifices will be always remembered.

They laid the foundation stone for the construction of the temple, where works are pending, and also inaugurated three gopurams in Nagoba temple at Keslapur.

Meanwhile, Mesram clan adivasis felicitated the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers, who accompanied them, in the temple premises.

Later, they interacted with members of SHGs to whom they gave bank loan cheques.

Many people from across the erstwhile Adilabad district attended the public meeting.