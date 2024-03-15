CM Revanth Reddy Asserts Minority Empowerment at LB Stadium Iftar Programme

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered a resounding address during an Iftar programme at the LB stadium, reaffirming the Congress government's unwavering commitment to the advancement of minority communities.

In a speech resonating with Ramadan blessings for Muslim brethren, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underscored the government's proactive stance towards the upliftment of not only the Muslim minority but also the Christian community.

Emphasising a landmark policy from the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy era, CM Revanth Reddy reiterated the implementation of 4% reservations for Muslims in employment opportunities. This move, aimed at fostering inclusivity and leveling the playing field, stands as a testament to the government's dedication to equitable representation.

Addressing recent political discourse surrounding the potential rollback of these reservations, CM Revanth Reddy firmly reassured attendees, including skeptics like Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, of the government's steadfast commitment to upholding these reservations. He emphasized that the government's duty lies in ensuring fair opportunities for all segments of society, regardless of political rhetoric.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced significant allocations towards minority schools and residential infrastructure, demonstrating the government's holistic approach to minority empowerment.