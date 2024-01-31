Top
CM Revanth Overturns Closure Order on Kumari Aunty's Popular Eatery

DC Correspondent
31 Jan 2024 12:56 PM GMT
The Raiduram traffic police, citing traffic congestion, had shut down her stall
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has intervened and has overturn the Hyderabad police's decision to close the food stall of social media sensation 'Kumari Aunty.' The Raiduram traffic police, citing traffic congestion, had shut down her stall near the ITC Kohenur junction in Madhapur.



'Kumari Aunty' gained popularity over the past two months, serving rice, chicken, mutton curry, and other non-vegetarian items. The closure sparked controversy, with Kumari Aunty stating she had run the stall for over 13 years.


DC Correspondent
