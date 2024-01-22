CM Revanth Approves New Metro Rail Routes under Phase-2 Expansion

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy soon after his return from his five-day foreign visit, on Monday approved the route map for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, connecting the Shamshabad airport from the four corners of the city.

“These new routes have been finalised for 70 km under Phase-2. The new network will provide everyone from a common person to the rich commuter access to hassle-free transportation facility,” sources said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take up the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail project efficiently to ensure airport connectivity from different areas, in view of the increased traffic congestion and to meet the demand for public transportation in the future.

Revanth Reddy had already ordered the scrapping of the airport Metro Rail routes from Raidurg which were proposed by the previous BRS government. He felt that the BRS government plan was not useful for a majority of the people as air passengers would have to first reach Raidurg and then switched over to the previously proposed airport line.

On the instructions of Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) prepared a new route map, extending the Metro Rail network to new areas and connect them to the airport.

The main objective of the new plan is to provide public transportation to a greater number of people at low cost. The earlier network proposed by the previous government would incur huge expenditure but provide the Metro Rail facility to a fewer number of people, sources said. It has been stated that the previously proposed line from Raidurg to the airport would serve real estate interests more.

With the new routes, the Congress government will fulfil its goal of providing Metro Rail services to a large number of poor and middle classes, sources said.

Currently, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is 69 km long in three corridors between Miyapur and LB Nagar, JBS to MGBS and Nagole to Raidurgam.

In Phase 2, the network between Secunderabad Jubilee Bus Station to MGBS will be extended up to Chandrayangutta crossroads. In addition to this, the metro rail network will be constructed in four new corridors.