CM Meets PM: Jagan Seeks Release of Funds for Polavaram, SCS to AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and sought his intervention for release of funds to the Polavaram project as also the power dues from Telangana. He also pressed for grant of special category status (SCS) to AP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy met the PM at his office in Parliament. He informed the PM that the Union Jal Shakti ministry agreed to lift the component-wise ceiling in the sanction of funds for Polavaram and release Rs 12,911 crore in the first phase for expeditious execution of the project.

The Chief Minister said AP would require nearly Rs 17,144 crore to complete the phase 1 execution of the Polavaram project. A request for fund allotment is pending with the Jal Shakti ministry, he said, and urged the PM to help release the funds.

As for the power sector, Jagan Mohan Reddy told the PM that APGenco supplied power to Telangana state for three years from June, 2014. Telangana owed AP arrears worth Rs 7,230 crore, he said and pleaded for the PM’s intervention to resolve the issue.

Referring to the assurances given at the time of bifurcation of erstwhile AP, Jagan Mohan Reddy informed the PM that the assurance of according special category status to AP remained unfulfilled. “If this status is given, it would help AP speed up its economic development, as a lot of investments would come in and employment too would be generated.

The Chief Minister pointed out to the PM that the number of districts in AP had been raised to 26 by the YSRC government. “We plan to set up one government medical college in each district, which required the start of 17 new medical colleges. Classes started in some of these MCs, he said, and sought the PM’s intervention for sanctions to start the remaining medical colleges.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the PM's help for developing a six-lane road stretching up to a distance of 55 km, connecting the Bhogapuram international airport with Bheemili, Rushikonda and Visakhapatnam ports.

The CM sought the PM’s help in taking up the high-speed corridor project from Visakhapatnam to Kurnool as was recommended in the AP Bifurcation Act, and its extension up to Bengaluru via Kadapa.

He also asked for sanction of developing a new railway line connecting Kadapa, Pulivendula, Mudigubba, Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam and Hindupur. This would help develop rail connectivity to the Rayalaseema area to facilitate the region’s faster development.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also urged the PM to grant early approvals for taking up the Visakhapatnam metro rail project.

Later in the day, the CM also called on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and reportedly sought her support to release funds to AP.