CM Jagan Visits Visakha Sarada Peetam, Offers Prayers

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy performed a special puja held as part of the Raja Shyamala Purnahuti Yagam at the Visakha Sarada Peetham in Chinnamusalevada here on Wednesday.

The YSRC leaders flooded the airport to welcome the Chief Minister on his arrival there. Jagan Mohan Reddy left by road to reach the Sarada Peetham, where minister Botsa Satyanarayana, YSRC’s north Andhra incharge Y.V. Subba Reddy, former minister Dharmana Krishna Das, MLC Varudu Kalyani and others welcomed him.

Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmananda Saraswati welcomed the CM as per the temple customs. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Swami Swarupanandendra Saraswati and the two stood before the ceremonial idols of Goddess Sri Sharada Swaroop Raja Shyamala and then the Deeksha Peetham where the CM offered special puja.

The Chief Minister participated in the Raja Shyamala Purnahuti Yagam for nearly an hour and a half.

Swami Swarupanandendra Saraswati said, “Every year CM Jagan Mohan Reddy comes here for the Raja Shyamala Yagam and offers prayers. This year's puja went very well. The CM took part in the yagam. During the puja, the CM wore traditional clothes.”

YSRC woman leaders lined up to welcome the Chief Minister. State women's wing president Varadu Kalyani praised Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the CM was striving hard for women empowerment.

Subba Reddy, who was unanimously elected to the Rajya Sabha, was with the Chief Minister from the beginning to the end of the Vizag visit. He said, "All the MLAs of our party are with Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRC will be victorious in the upcoming elections.”

Officials set up barricades for the CM's convoy and the police deployment was heavy. Along the way, party activists and women stood, holding ‘Siddham’ posters. When the CM was on his way back to Tadepalli, district officials met him at the airport.



