CM Jagan cancels visit to Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Visakhapatnam by helicopter on Wednesday was cancelled due to bad weather conditions. He attended a marriage at Bhimavaram and was scheduled to fly to Visakhapatnam later in the day.

The Chief Minister visited Peda Amiram of Kalla mandal in West Godavari district and attended the wedding of YSRC leader Gunnam Nagababu's son Subhash at the Radhakrishna Convention Hall. He blessed the groom Gunnam Subhash and the bride Deepti.



Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana, minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, government chief whip Prasad Raju, MLAs Grandhi Srinivas, Puppala Vasu Babu and Ranganatha Raju and others participated in the wedding ceremony.



The Chief Minister was scheduled to fly to Visakhapatnam after the programme at Peda Amiram. He was to attend the marriage of DCCB chairman Kola Guruvulu’s son at the AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam. Local YSRC leaders planned to meet him briefly. But as the weather conditions changed, the CM returned to Tadepalli.

