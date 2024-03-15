CM Extends Aid to Needy During his Banaganapalle Visit

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy provided financial aid to some people during his visit to Banaganapalle town of Nandyal on Thursday.

Harijana Gorantla, a resident of Chanugondla village in Guduru mandal, who is disabled and facing financial hardship despite completing a B.Com degree, sought assistance for further studies and coaching.

The CM directed the collector to release `30,000 from the CM Relief Fund. The collector and the joint collector presented the cheque to Harijan Gorantla.

Shaik Abdul Wajid from Timmapuram village in Banaganapalle mandal informed the CM about his son's kidney ailment, involving a monthly treatment cost of `5,000. In response, officials handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Abdul Wajid, as per the CM’s advice.

B. Manu Rahul, a resident of Vemulapadu village in Owk mandal, received a cheque of Rs 1 lakh from the collector and joint collector through the CM Relief Fund.

Abdul Hajim, from Banaganapalle town, expressed his desire for employment after failing in his intermediate exams. The CM ordered suitable financial assistance from the CM Relief Fund. A cheque of Rs 2 lakh was handed over to Abdul Hajim to enable him start a small trading unit.

Collector Srinivasulu said financial aid and pensions would be provided to 22 people who submitted petitions to the CM at the Helipad area.

Jagan Mohan Reddy later visited the residence of YSRC MLC Sivarami Reddy in Konakondla in Anantapur. He offered his condolences on the passing of Sivarami Reddy's mother, Yellareddy Lalithamma, who died recently.

The CM spent some time with the grieving family. Lalithamma was the mother of Rampuram Reddy brothers, Y. Sivarami Reddy, YSRCP MLAs Sai Prasada Reddy (Adoni), Bala Nagi Reddy (Mantralyam), Venkatrami Reddy (Guntakal) and TTD board member Seetharami Reddy.