CM Calls for Advance Summer Drinking Water Preparedness

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday, in a review on water availability for summer, directed officials to ensure there was no drinking water crisis and to take necessary precautions, given the rainfall deficit and water reaching the dead storage levels at many reservoirs.

Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and senior officials of panchayat raj, municipal administration and urban development, and drinking water supply wings attended the meeting.

After taking stock of the water storage and requirement details, Revanth Reddy directed them to prepare a comprehensive action plan, jointly by irrigation, MA&UD, panchayat raj and drinking water wings, to ensure supply to every household.

Revanth Reddy also specifically directed officials to ensure complete availability within GHMC limits, to which officials said alternative arrangements would be made from Yellampalli and Nagarjunasagar if there is a shortage. He called for a city-specific micro-level plan for water supply.

Officials also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the police were obstructing the movement of water tankers, to which Revanth Reddy directed police to allow water tankers to move freely till summer-end.

Officials said that Andhra Pradesh was lifting 9 tmc feet in addition to permitted limits from the Nagarjunasagar to meet drinking water needs, to which Reddy directed officials to undertake proper assessment and ensure that water was not diverted.

He asked officials to review in detail the water requirement and write to the Krishna River Management Board to seek permission to draw water from the Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam reservoirs. In response to a submission by officials, he said asking water from Karnataka was a last resort. He said many water resources were neglected by the BRS and directed officials to explore the possibility of reviving them.

Citing an example, Reddy said water from the Kagna could be used in Tandur and Kodangal; as the river was abandoned after the BRS government launched Mission Bhagiratha.

“All such water facilities should be revived. Take up repairs of drinking water borewells, wells and motors immediately. Funds earmarked under CDP (constituency development fund) for MLAs up to `1 crore or above, if necessary, should be used for repairs and drinking water supply,” Reddy told officials.

Reddy said that when he visited Adilabad, he found that many villages did not have drinking water supply, despite the BRS government submitting reports to the Centre stating drinking water was provided to 99 per cent of households through Mission Bhagiratha.

Citing the BRS reports as the reason for the state not receiving funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Reddy directed officials to stop submitting “false reports” and to undertake field checks before submitting reports to the Centre.

Reddy instructed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to hold a review with district collectors in two days on available water resources in their respective districts, drinking water needs and steps to be taken to overcome the water crisis till July. On non-payment of salaries to rural water supply (RWS) staff for two years, Revanth Reddy directed the finance department to release funds and pay the dues. The RWS officials were suggested to pay the field staff.