Clash at Punjab-Haryana Border Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Farmer

pti
21 Feb 2024 12:46 PM GMT
Clash between security forces and protesting farmers results in the tragic death of Subhkaran Singh, marking the first casualty since the 'Delhi Chalo' march commenced
Farmers look for cover after police fired tear gas at them during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.Farmer leaders said this was the first death in clashes since the 'Delhi Chalo' march began on Februray 13.

The victim has been identified as Subhkaran Singh, a resident of Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said.

Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent H S Rekhi told reporters that three people, one of them dead, were brought to hospital from the Khanauri border point

