Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Extends Ugadi Greetings

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy conveyed warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Tuesday, April 9th. As the Telugu new year, Sri Krodhi Nama, approaches, he expressed his heartfelt wishes for the well-being of all individuals and their aspirations in the coming year.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed optimism that the new Telugu year would bring prosperity to farmers through plentiful rains and successful harvests. He also expressed his hope for Telangana to achieve significant milestones in its development, aspiring to become a role model for the nation.



Encouraging the people to celebrate Ugadi with enthusiasm, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged them to reflect the rich cultural and traditional values during the festivities.

