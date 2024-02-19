Chhattisgarh: Eminent Jain Seer Passes Away Through Sallekhana

Bhopal: Famous Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj on Sunday passed away at Chandragiri teerth in Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh after undertaking the religious practice of ‘sallekhana’ involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification.

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj attained ‘Samadhi’ through sallekhana at Chandragiri teerth at 2.35 am, a statement issued by the teerth said.

The statement added, “Maharaj was staying on the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell for the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhana, a religious practice of voluntary fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification”.

The final rites of the seer were performed in Chandragiri teerth on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence over the demise of the seer, describing his death as an irreparable loss for the country.

“His valuable efforts for spiritual awakening among the people will always be remembered. My meeting with him last year at Chandragiri Jain temple in Chhattisgarh will be unforgettable for me”, Mr Modi in his condolence message said.

Mr. Modi had paid a visit to the Jain seer in Dongargarh during his visit to Chhattisgarh ahead of the November Assembly elections in the state.

The seer, who enriched the country and the world including Chhattisgarh with his dynamic knowledge, will be remembered for ages for his exemplary works for the country and the society, he added.