Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF Jawans Killed in Maoist Ambush in Bastar

RAIPUR: Three CRPF jawans were on Tuesday killed and 14 others injured in a Maoist ambush at Tekulagudem under Jagargunda police station limits in Sukma district in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

A joint search party comprising personnel of 201 battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), 150 battalion of CRPF, special task force (STF) and district reserve group (DRG) that was engaged in establishing a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Tekulagudem, suddenly came under attack by Maoists, leading to a fierce encounter between them, police said.

“A new security camp was established in Tekalgudam. Security forces deployed at the outer area of the camp were attacked by Maoists, leading to a fierce gun battle between them.

Three jawans were killed and 14 others injured in the incident”, Dantewada range deputy inspector general of police Kamal Lochan Kashyap told this newspaper.

The incident took place at around one pm, police said.

The injured were airlifted to the district hospital at Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, from the encounter site.

They were later airlifted to Raipur for better medical treatment.

All the 14 injured jawans were out of danger, police said.

Tekulagudem is located in the border area of Sukma and Bijapur districts in south Bastar and said to be a Maoist stronghold.

In April 2021, 22 jawans were killed and 31 others injured when Maoists ambushed a search party of security forces in the same area.

One jawan had gone missing in the incident.

He was later found to be held hostage by Maoists.

The Naxals had released him around a week later following mediation by the local tribal leaders.

“The security camp was opened at Tekulagudem despite the 2021 attack on security forces by the Maoists keeping in view the interests of the local tribals. The establishment of a security camp will ensure peace and development in the area”, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj said.